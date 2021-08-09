WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gautier Utility office closes due to COVID exposure

The announcement was made on Facebook on Monday, August 9, around noon.
The announcement was made on Facebook on Monday, August 9, around noon.(WLUC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The utility office will be closed until further notice due to COVID exposure.

The announcement was made on Facebook on Monday, August 9, around noon. The Facebook post said that services will still be provided and payments can be made at the office by calling the phone number listed on their door.

The office is located at 3305 Gautier Vancleave Road and can be reached by calling 228-497-2276.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
Crews responded around 6:20 a.m. Sunday to the old Green Thumb Nursery off 28th Street in...
Crews respond to fire at old Gulfport plant nursery
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
A critically acclaimed Biloxi chef was named the nation’s new King of Seafood in New Orleans...
Biloxi chef crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
A Heroes sign outside Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.
Miss. hospital on COVID cases: ‘Our situation is indescribable’
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease