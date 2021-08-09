Gautier Utility office closes due to COVID exposure

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The utility office will be closed until further notice due to COVID exposure.

The announcement was made on Facebook on Monday, August 9, around noon. The Facebook post said that services will still be provided and payments can be made at the office by calling the phone number listed on their door.

The office is located at 3305 Gautier Vancleave Road and can be reached by calling 228-497-2276.

