WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed

The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday morning, is searching for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of the 5-year-old boy who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday morning is searching for information leading to the shooter’s arrest. Lydia Brown, the mother of Zy’Kerioun Brown, spoke out for the first time about her devastating loss.

“I’m lost without my baby. That was my best friend,” said Lydia Brown.

It’s impossible to explain the kind of pain the family is feeling, but they were willing to share their story. They said they want Zy’Kerioun’s life to mean something, even causing someone to pause before pulling a gun.

“As I got him on the couch, I cut off the light. By the time I turned over, I heard shots. I was sitting there thinking, like, is this real?” said Zy’kerioun’s father, Lavon Tucker.
Tucker said he heard 18 gunshots, three of which hit the little boy in the head as he was lying on the couch.
“He was just sitting there innocent. Thinking about his future or the next day the sun came up that he was going to school. He didn’t know the day, and he didn’t know the time. I know God don’t make mistakes, but why him? Why couldn’t it be me?” said Tucker.
Lydia Brown was understandably emotional as she said she wants justice for her son.
“I am never going to be right. I don’t wish this on any mother. My baby to take his last breath in my arms, " she said.
Tucker shared his son’s personality and how he was as a kid.
“He was always a lady’s man. He loves to kiss you and tell you everything is going to be all right. He tells his mama every morning that ‘you are beautiful’,” said Tucker.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1894 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Crews responded around 6:20 a.m. Sunday to the old Green Thumb Nursery off 28th Street in...
Crews respond to fire at old Gulfport plant nursery
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
A critically acclaimed Biloxi chef was named the nation’s new King of Seafood in New Orleans...
Biloxi chef crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

Jacob Taylor, 9, watches as a medical technician prepare to swab his nose on Monday for a...
Delta variant increases fear of COVID-19 spreading to vaccinated
ICE
New report details aftermath of 2019 Mississippi ICE raids
AMR
AMR faces slow response time in Harrison County due to COVID-19
While AMR officials detailed what is leading to the slow response times, they also mentioned...
AMR faces slow response time in Harrison County due to COVID-19
Developing tonight in George County tonight, a 37-year-old police deputy is fighting for his...
LIVE REPORT: George County deputy battling COVID-19