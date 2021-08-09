WLOX Careers
COVID delta variant impacts travel plans

By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – The highly contagious delta variant is forcing people to re-think their international travel plans.

With so much at stake, how do you know whether to stay or go?

“There are still lots of hoops to jump through,” said travel expert Brian Kelly, also known as The Points Guy. “If you’re vaccinated, if you wear a mask indoors and eat outdoors you can manage your risk and make the best decision for yourself.”

Not long after countries in Europe announced re-opening plans and lifted restrictions, some have had to pivot, bringing back testing requirements.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, you still need to take a test within three days of coming back to the U.S.,” Kelly said. “God forbid, you test positive abroad. Depending on the country, you may even need to go into a mandatory hotel quarantine.”

On Monday, Canada re-opened its borders, allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter for the first time since March 2020.

“Canada. They’re going to be vigilant about checking those vaccines. You still have to get tested,” Kelly said.

This comes as the CDC added 16 destinations to its “very high” COVID-19 risk level. The nations include Greece, Ireland and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“It’s kind of interesting because the CDC has that Level 4 warning for a lot of countries that actually are handling COVID a lot better than the U.S.”

Separately, Norwegian Cruise Line won a victory in court.

A judge ruled late Sunday that Norwegian can require passengers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before boarding any of its ships in Florida.

The Florida governor’s office says it will appeal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

