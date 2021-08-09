COVID-19 testing lines grow longer each day as hundreds seek testing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital is busy working to meet the demand of the hundreds of people needing to be tested for the coronavirus. The lines are growing longer by the day, putting a strain on healthcare workers. Many in healthcare believe the delta variant has a lot to do with the long lines.

Dozens of cars came to a crawl down Broad Avenue and Old Pass Road in Gulfport Monday. COVID-19 testing sites are beginning to look a lot like scenes we’re all familiar with when the pandemic started.

“I think it’s panic,” said Amber Woods, who was waiting to get her own test. “I think people are seeing this delta virus and they just get a little sniffle and they all of sudden think they got COVID. So I really just think it’s panic.”

Health experts say the delta variant is spreading faster and accounts for the increase in positive cases. Woods said although she is vaccinated, she hasn’t let her guard down.

Lines are growing each day at #COVID #testing sites. This is one of three #MemorialHospital testing sites on Broad Ave. in #Gulfport at the Physicians Screening Clinic. Memorial says it has been getting nearly 500 cars a day & encourage testing sites instead of ER @WLOX pic.twitter.com/SmXOUWlMCD — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) August 9, 2021

“This new delta strain, I don’t know if the vaccine protects me against that or not, and I don’t want to take that chance. I’ve been feeling crappy, and I just want to be sure and safe because I work around kids I don’t want to give them that,” she said.

There are others like Woods who are vaccinated, sitting in line waiting to be tested. None want COVID-19 creeping into their homes, but Joe Tanori said that fear never raised questions about the vaccine.

“I’m glad I got the shot because they say if I had it and what’s coming around, it would be twice as bad,” Tanori said. “So whoever is out there, wait in line and get up there and get it done.”

Memorial Hospital’s Vice President of Clinic Operations Matt Walker said at least 500 cars come through this testing site each day.

“There is a delta variant strain on the Gulf Coast that appears to be ramping up,” Walker said. “Schools have recently let back in. There’s a lot of folks still unvaccinated along the Gulf Coast, so it’s not taking much for that steady trickle to really kind of get things ramped up, kind of like what we’re seeing here.”

Walker said he encourages people who need to be tested to wait in line instead of the hospital’s clinics and emergency room.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.