Countdown to Kickoff: Resurrection

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Coach Lavon Capers is entering his third year with the Resurrection Eagles, and with year three comes a change on the offensive side of the ball.

“I’m looking forward to our new offense. Our kids are really jumping on board,” said Capers. “We’re going flexbone, running triple option. Our kids seem to be really enjoying it. I think it’s going to fit our personnel really good. We got a lot of skill guys returning. "

Coach Capers says he lost four seniors last year, some on the offensive line, and didn’t have the same personnel to run the same offense again this year...

But for senior linebacker and fullback Miller Kay, he’s ready to embrace the challenge.

“It’s definitely one of the hardest offenses to defend,” said Kay. “If we do it right, work out the quirks, and work hard, we’ll be able to run it pretty good and pretty fast. It’ll be hard to read.

One of the 13 starters coming back this year is three-year starting quarterback Riley Matthews who says despite the youth of the team they’re learning quickly.

“They’re very young, especially our O-line. But they’re filling the positions and executing the plays,” said Matthews. “We’ve got a really good skill set and we’re ready to get after it.

But as the season approaches, coaches and players alike are ready to get back out under the lights.

For the seniors they’re ready to lace up their cleats one last time.

“I’ve been here with some of the guys since Pre-K,” said Kay. “They’re more brothers, you know? It really is a family here at RCS but I’ll have my guys that have been there since day one and I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good last ride.”

