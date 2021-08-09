WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Cops to drivers: Take it easy going through school zones

Monday morning Biloxi Schools Resource Officer Daisy McCarroll was in her usual spot directing...
Monday morning Biloxi Schools Resource Officer Daisy McCarroll was in her usual spot directing traffic at the entrance to the high school. On this day, things are relatively smooth, but McCarroll and others say the first few weeks back to school can become quite hectic during drop-off and pick-up times.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, Biloxi Schools Resource Officer Daisy McCarroll was in her usual spot directing traffic at the entrance to the high school.

On this day, things are relatively smooth, but McCarroll and others said the first few weeks back to school can become quite hectic during drop-off and pick-up times.

“Every year the driving public goes through a learning curve when school starts back up,” said Capt. Brian Dykes with the Biloxi Police Department. “And it’s not just the bus stops and school zones. They have to get used to buses stopping in the roadway again. People get into the habit of driving a certain way all through the year. Now school starts, and you have people in the school zones directing traffic.”

School zone signs usually help, but if the signs don’t prompt drivers to pump their brakes, Dykes said patrolmen will be monitoring school zones for speeders during the first few weeks of classes.

“You’re not used to it. You’ve just got to pay a little more attention, just realize where you’re at on the roadway,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Crews responded around 6:20 a.m. Sunday to the old Green Thumb Nursery off 28th Street in...
Crews respond to fire at old Gulfport plant nursery
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
A critically acclaimed Biloxi chef was named the nation’s new King of Seafood in New Orleans...
Biloxi chef crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
‘The vaccine works’: Archie Manning urges Mississippians to protect against COVID-19
The announcement was made on Facebook on Monday, August 9, around noon.
Gautier Utility office closes due to COVID exposure
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated