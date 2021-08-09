Cops to drivers: Take it easy going through school zones

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, Biloxi Schools Resource Officer Daisy McCarroll was in her usual spot directing traffic at the entrance to the high school.

On this day, things are relatively smooth, but McCarroll and others said the first few weeks back to school can become quite hectic during drop-off and pick-up times.

“Every year the driving public goes through a learning curve when school starts back up,” said Capt. Brian Dykes with the Biloxi Police Department. “And it’s not just the bus stops and school zones. They have to get used to buses stopping in the roadway again. People get into the habit of driving a certain way all through the year. Now school starts, and you have people in the school zones directing traffic.”

School zone signs usually help, but if the signs don’t prompt drivers to pump their brakes, Dykes said patrolmen will be monitoring school zones for speeders during the first few weeks of classes.

“You’re not used to it. You’ve just got to pay a little more attention, just realize where you’re at on the roadway,” he said.

