Biloxi Police Department joins ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Labor Day

This Labor Day weekend, the Biloxi Police Department is participating in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ impaired driving awareness campaign.(Gray News)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Labor Day is coming up, and the police are warning residents against drinking and driving.

This Labor Day weekend, the Biloxi Police Department is participating in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from August 18 - September 6. The police warn that drunk driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death.

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely,” said Capt. Brian Dykes.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 involving alcohol-impaired drivers. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.

“We want our community members to understand it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Capt. Dykes. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior,” he said.

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday period, there were 451 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty-five percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking. Forty-six percent of those drivers killed in crashes over the 2019 Labor day holiday were between the ages of 18 and 34.

The Biloxi Police Department and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. They recommend these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

  • Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the Biloxi Police Department.
  • Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information on impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

