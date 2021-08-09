6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths in the state over a 72-hour period. The number of new cases were reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

That’s a 1,260% increase in new cases since the July 4 weekend just in the six southernmost counties. Across the state, the jump is 1,065 percent over the last six weekends.

We are rapidly depleting valuable hospital resources. The worst is yet to come.

Please - get vaccinated

and ask your doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment if you get COVID

The six southern counties reported 1,853 new cases and six new deaths over the weekend. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (889), Jackson County (509), Pearl River County (191), Hancock County (102), George County (90), and Stone County (72).

In the six southern counties of the state, new deaths that occurred between July 29 and Aug. 6 were reported in Harrison County (2), Jackson County (1), and Pearl River County (1). Additional new deaths that occurred between Jan. 29 and Aug. 2 were identified through death certificate reports in Harrison County (1) and Pearl River County (1).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 3014 52 61 9 Hancock 4638 88 70 14 Harrison 22,765 339 501 72 Jackson 16,819 259 245 36 Pearl River 5700 158 199 40 Stone 2529 38 85 14

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 9 at 3pm, there have been a total of 365,061 cases and 7,649 deaths reported.

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties.

Hospitalizations

In the last two weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 4, there were 1,154 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 299 were in the ICU and 150 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Our situation is indescribable, as we bear witness to both the best & worst in people. Some of us will forever have traumatic images of human suffering burned into our minds while fighting to save lives alongside one another. #SingingRiverStrong https://t.co/q4r0qc7nY4 — Singing River Health System (@mySingingRiver) August 9, 2021

Recoveries

As of Aug. 2, 2021, there are 320,771 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 34 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Testing

As of Aug. 1, 2201, more than 3 million COVID-19 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

