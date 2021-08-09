WLOX Careers
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row

EarthCam cameras captured the shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning in New Orleans, Bourbon Street - the second such instance on the same block within 7 days.
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street(WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning, New Orleans Police say.

A 17-year-old is in custody for his suspected involvement, police said Sunday afternoon. Police are also looking to identify a man believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police are looking to identify a man accused of shooting five people on Bourbon Street on...
Police are looking to identify a man accused of shooting five people on Bourbon Street on Sunday, Aug. 8.(NOPD)

EarthCam cameras captured the shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning in New Orleans, Bourbon Street - the second such instance on the same block within 7 days.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Bourbon.

Three victims are said to have graze wounds.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the left arm, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 30-year-old female was shot in the right thigh, and a man was shot to the left calf.

All were taken to the hospital.

This is the second shooting on Bourbon Street in two weeks.

Brian Mullin owns the Local 718 Bar in the area where both weekend shootings took place.

Mullin says thankfully, his staff closed up shop before the most recent shooting occurred, but he says the lack of police presence and enforcement of the rules is creating an increasingly hostile environment in the quarter.

“There’s no police presence. On Friday night, three people in a one block radius asked me if I wanted to buy cocaine,” said Mullin.

“If we can’t provide safety to our customers and our visitors, then what’s going to happen is no one’s going to come to New Orleans.”

Mullin says he, like so many others who live and work in French Quarter, are tired of being afraid.

And they worry about what could happen if things don’t improve.

“If this happens again next week, I will put up every bar I own in New Orleans for sale and leave this city,” said Mullin. “Because that’s saying to me that nothing is ever going to change.”

