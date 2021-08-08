Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Anyone who shared time and space with Megean Haleigh Millis, were the better for it.

Millis died Wednesday, Aug. 4, following a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19 and damaging aftereffects of the virus to her heart and lungs.

“Everybody liked Megean,” said Kristina Lane, Megean’s sister. “I don’t know one person that did not like Megean. Or maybe they just didn’t tell me because I was her sister. But everybody liked Megean. She had so many friends.”

Megean graduated from Picayune High School in 2013, and she loved dancing.

“She lived to be in the moment, to have that attention and put a smile on you, you know,” said Larry Gonzalez III, Megean’s brother. “And she did it very well. Very well. She was an angel.”

After college, she came back to teach biology. Her best friend Ashley Bourlet loved to quiz her.

“I would go to her house and she’d come over and I was like, can you teach me stuff like you teach your students? Tell me what you’re teaching them this week?’” Bourlet said.

The response was precious.

“I loved to like to see her light up when she taught me because I know she did that for her students,” Bourlet said.

Kristina Lane may be the eldest of the three siblings, but she said Megean was the inspiration.

“She always looked up to me,” Lane said. “But what she doesn’t know is that I was always looking up to her.”

On a family trip in early July, Megean became ill. She and her parents eventually went to the hospital.

“They got tested. She tested positive. My mom tested positive and my dad tested positive,” Lane said.

Her mother, Sandra Millis, is recovering at home. Her father, James Millis, is fighting for his life in the hospital.

On Aug. 4, Megean lost her battle, one day before school began.

No one was vaccinated. Kristina said Megean believed she could recover easily from COVID, should she get it.

“We literally had that conversation. I said ‘Megean, if you get COVID, you’ll be fine,” Lane said. “You’re young, you’re healthy. You’re going to push through.’ And that was the beginning of this year.”

As the new variant started to affect younger people, the warning signs became louder.

“I think by now, she would have gotten it,” Lane said.

Kristina said she is a believer in the vaccine.

“Look at this outcome. If she would have just gotten the shot, if we could have convinced her to get the shot, we could have a totally different conversation,” Lane said.

Brother Larry Gonzalez III was among the most vocal against the vaccination.

“Now, to see this attacking my family, it definitely puts a worry in my head,” Gonzalez said. “I put God first and fear last. But, I’m definitely going to take the prior precautions to keep this out of my family, to keep this from happening again.”

In the meantime, the impact of her loss will be felt for a long time.

“I wish everybody could have a friend like that because she was a great friend to me,” Bourlet said.

“I think the worst part is knowing that my children are going to miss out on a lot,” Lane added. “But I know she’s watching. She’s going to protect us and she’s going to protect those babies.”

“If they say the good die young, it must then it’s true because Megean was one of the best,” Gonzalez said.

Services will be Tuesday for immediate family only, followed by a public graveside service at New Palestine Cemetery at 11 a.m. They ask everyone to remain in their cars for the service for safety reasons.

