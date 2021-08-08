Crews respond to fire at old Gulfport plant nursery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Fire crews in Gulfport started Sunday battling a fire off 28th Street.

It happened in the old Green Thumb Nursery building, and crews responded around 6:20 a.m.

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt told WLOX the fire was located toward the middle of the property, and once crews were able to reach the affected area they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Beyerstedt said it looked like building materials on the property had been set on fire, but crews are still investigating the event.

Overall, crews were on scene for roughly an hour, and no injuries were reported.

