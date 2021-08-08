Countdown to Kickoff: Poplarville

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is no stranger to the big stage, with four state championship appearances in the last five seasons. But they’ve never been as close as they were last year, a one-point loss to Louisville, that came down to one broken tackle on a two-point conversion.

Eight months later, the 2021 Hornets prepare for this year with a not-so-subtle reminder of how last year ended, with the final score of the game printed on the backs of their practice shirts.

“I guess the coaching staff’s idea, to remember how disappointed we felt,” head coach Jay Beech said. “We’re embracing it, we lived through it, we felt it, it hurt. If you remember that pain, it might motivate you to push a little harder.”

“We’re pushing hard,” senior fullback DJ Richardbey said. “We have coach Beech pushing us even harder. To put this on our back, it means something.”

“We were close. Too close, we should’ve had it,” senior offensive lineman Dylan Peterson said. “We all believe we should get there and win it this time.”

Poplarville has established itself as a juggernaut in the running game, returning Richardbey and Tyron Holston - a pair of 1,000-yard rushers last year. This year’s group of offensive linemen should be the same, strong group it’s always been - even if they don’t have a high number of starts on their resume.

“We lost the majority of our offensive line from last year, but we are replacing them with seniors who have played a lot, played their whole lives,” Beech said. “They’re not young. They may be a little inexperienced, but they’re not a young group. I have a lot of faith in them, they’re going to be great.”

Around half of last year’s defense that surrendered under 12 points per game comes back, headlined by last year’s leading tackler, Mississippi State commit, Khalid Moore.

As a new season approaches, the slate is wiped clean - but the end goal remains the same.

“We have the potential to be a great team, we have the potential to be a champion,” Beach said. “Are we going to reach our potential? That’s yet to be seen.”

“Just keep doing the same thing, just keep pushing hard,” Richardbey said. “We have to push even harder this year. This team is more dedicated than ever, we’re ready.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.