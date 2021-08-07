WLOX Careers
US women win 3rd water polo gold in a row

In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass...
In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass against Nicola Zagame of Australia during a women's semifinal water polo match at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The U.S. women's water polo team got a big lift when Seidemann decided to go for a third straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women’s tournament at the Games.

Maica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which also lost to the U.S. in the 2012 final. The silver medal matches the country’s best finish in the women’s competition.

