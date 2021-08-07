Two men killed in head-on car crash on I-110 in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men were killed in an accident that happened on I-110 in D’Iberville Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the scene around 9:45 pm in reference to a two-vehicle crash on I-110 just north of the Rodriquez Exit.

Police say a car driven by 57-year-old Moses Dong of Saucier entered the SB off-ramp to I-110 traveling north in the SB lane and collided head-on with 31-year-old Taylor LaBrier of Fairview Heights, Ill.

According to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Arthur DeBorger, both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. DeBorger also said that LaBrier was a Keesler Air Force Base student.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the D’Iberville Police Department’s Criminal Ingestions Division.

