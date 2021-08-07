Police asking for help locating man after Long Beach armed robbery

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery suspect.

The unknown man allegedly committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of West Railroad Street Friday around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the man is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery suspect. The unknown man allegedly committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of West Railroad Street Friday around 9 p.m. (Long Beach Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.