WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police asking for help locating man after Long Beach armed robbery

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery...
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery suspect. The unknown man allegedly committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of West Railroad Street Friday around 9 p.m.(Long Beach Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery suspect.

The unknown man allegedly committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of West Railroad Street Friday around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the man is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery...
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery suspect. The unknown man allegedly committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of West Railroad Street Friday around 9 p.m.(Long Beach Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene around 9:45pm in reference to a two-vehicle crash on I-110...
Two men killed in head-on car crash on I-110 in D’Iberville
Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Attorney Kaytie Pickett, at the well, argues before the Mississippi Supreme Court, Wednesday,...
Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19
A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program

Latest News

Runners and walkers alike rolled out of bed early Saturday morning to participate in the 33rd...
LIVE: 33rd annual Summer Beach Run 5k in Pass Christian
Heating up today. The humidity is increasing.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Interpreters
Mississippi association looks to increase number of interpreters
Shot on 8-6-21
First Friday Block Party brings hundreds to downtown Biloxi