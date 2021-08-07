WLOX Careers
Mississippi association looks to increase number of interpreters

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As many industries look to get by with a smaller labor force, the Professional Association of Mississippi Interpreters and Translators hope they can increase their ranks by opening up the profession to more people.

“There are very, very few qualified interpreters in the state,” association member Selene Puga said.

Right now, the group has just 25 active interpreters/translators with skills in Vietnamese, Spanish and American sign language. Their primary work is in legal settings helping people who might not know English all that well.

“Different providers, attorneys, the court system can reach out to us and request our services,” Puga said.

Puga and her organization hopes a free online event called “Conversation with Interpreters” will help boost the association’s numbers and the amount of registered/certified interpreters in the state.

The Zoom call will break down what it takes to be an interpreter and the process of getting certified in Mississippi.

“Be the voice of someone that needs you and needs your skills to be able to communicate,” Puga said.

She also said the need for interpreters is crucial right now, as more non-English speaking people live in Mississippi and are in need of help in medical and educational settings.

“The Spanish-speaking population in Mississippi is growing tremendously. The demand is there because you need an interpreter for not only courts. You need interpreters at school. You need interpreters in hospitals, in clinics. It is so important to allow a community that communication,” Puga said.

The “Conversation with Interpreters,” Zoom call will be on Aug. 13. You can find more information on the group’s Facebook page.

