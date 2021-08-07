WLOX Careers
Humidity increases this weekend

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT
The humidity will start to creep up today! We’ll be heating up near 90 this afternoon, and it will feel a little more muggy. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, rain chances will stay pretty slim today.

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning. The humidity will be even higher on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s, and we’ll have a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. The rest of the week will feature our typical summer weather. Highs will be around 90 Monday through Friday. Each day will have a chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

In the tropics, there are three tropical waves in the Atlantic. Each have a low chance for development over the next five days, and none of these are a threat to the Gulf Coast at this time.

