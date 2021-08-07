Hattiesburg resident collects and donates nearly 500 pairs of shoes to students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Daniel Cook is an Employee Relations representative at Forrest General Hospital and a major in the U.S. Army Reserves at Camp Shelby. He’s well known in his community and has a lot of friends.

When Cook decided to celebrate his 40th birthday in style, he called on those friends to help him with an idea.

Cook hosted what he’s calling the ‘Hattiesburg Sneaker Ball,’ a formal event to celebrate, and asked his guests to bring a pair of new or gently used shoes to give to local schools.

“In celebration of my 40th birthday I knew I wanted to do something formal, but with that, I also wanted to give back,” says Cook. “I’ve been hosting events and hosting my friends for a long time. So what better way. We had a formal event and also donate back to my community.”

Cook has collected nearly 500 pairs of shoes and on Friday, he officially donated them to the Hattiesburg Public School District.

Counselors from each of the schools collected a variety of sizes and styles to give away to students at their schools for the new year.

“I’m overwhelmed. The community really tapped in and supported what I was doing,” Cook shares. “They brought multiple shoes and are still donating today. It’s been a complete and overwhelming success and I’m appreciative for it.”

Cook says the Hattiesburg Sneaker Ball was such a fun success. He plans to make it an annual event every spring.

Cook says next year, the goal is to double the shoes collected and donate to more schools in the area.

As for the nearly 500 students getting new shoes this school year, Cook says he hopes it blesses and inspires them.

“I hope not only do they feel excitement and joy to receive it but also maybe they’re inspired to give back as well,” says Cook. “I know growing up as a child, I love my tennis shoes. I still love them to this day. The first day of school when you have a new pair of shoes to show off is always exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.