Gulfport COVID-19 patient encourages vaccine

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Across South Mississippi, people are beginning to show a greater interest in the COVID-19 vaccines. Still, hospitals remain being overwhelmed by patients who did not get vaccinated.

According to Singing River Health System, 98% of the patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.

“If they could come walk into our hospitals and see how sick our patients are everybody would jump on board and get this vaccination,” said Jason Ely, SRHS primary care director. “It’s very very critical that we get this under control or we’re not going to get out of it any time soon.”

Coast hospitals being hit by the onslaught of COVID-19 patients have two tools to keep patients out of the hospital. Monoclonal antibody infusion for those who have already been diagnosed positive and vaccines for those who have not yet caught the virus.

“We can almost identify who has been vaccinated and unvaccinated just by looking at them,” said Kristian Spear, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Advance Practice Manager. ” Our unvaccinated patients are sick, our vaccinated patients, they’re symptomatic but in general they’re not as sick and that’s the same thing we’re seeing on the in-patient side. It’s repeating itself. We can clearly see who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t.

Darris Echols of Gulfport thought he could protect himself with over-the-counter medicine to boost his immunity, but it didn’t work. And his COVID symptoms were worse than he could imagine.

“Fever, pounding headache and severe body aches,” said Echols.

Echols was a candidate for the monoclonal antibody infusion, which has been highly effective at keeping COVID-positive patients out of the hospital.

The treatment was given emergency use authorization by the FDA just weeks ahead of the first vaccine approval. For Echols, the treatment is welcome, but he now wishes he had received the vaccine instead.

“My first four days of being diagnosed with COVID, it was so intense that I can recommend that everybody that can prevent catching COVID or lessening the symptoms to go ahead and get vaccinated,” he said. “It will help.”

Hospitals have a waiting list for the monoclonal antibody treatment despite expanding availability. Vaccines are available for free at dozens of locations across the coast.

