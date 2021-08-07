Countdown to Kickoff: Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Vancleave Bulldogs and third year head coach Kevin Fant know a thing or two about finding the endzone, scoring a record 71 points in a game last season, but as the Bulldogs get ready for the 2021 season, the bigger message is finishing games.

“Scoring a lot of points doesn’t necessarily win ball games,” said Fant. “It’s fun and it’s fun for the fans to watch but we’ve got to finish at the end. I think five of our losses last year came down to the last minute, so we’ve got to find a way to get over the hump.”

Vancleave is bringing back six kids on offense and six kids on defense this year.

For senior Manuel Seymour, he believes the defense will live up to the team name.

“We’re pound-for-pound strong and aggressive. That’s how we are, we’re just some dogs defensively,” said Seymour. “Offensively we have one of the best running backs in the state toting the rock so he’s going to do well for sure. We’re going to score a lot of points and no one is going to score a lot on us this year.”

And senior Max Miller agrees, saying, “I want to keep that same energy for our offense and for the defense just not have that many points scored on us. Just keep it the same, have our boy toting the rock and keep scoring all those points.”

As for the running back they’re talking about, they mean senior back Dayan Bilbo, who put up nearly 1,500 yards on the ground last year.

His message and mindset for this year is short and simple, “Get better. Prove it each game. Stay working.”

With a new group of seniors on the way, Coach Fant is looking for leaders to emerge as practice continues but above all he’s looking forward to seeing all of his players grow on and off the field.

“The biggest excitement for me and the biggest joy I get is when I see a young guy start to get the little things we’ve coached and he grows with the maturity,” said Fant. “It’s the biggest part about coaching this game to me is seeing these guys mature and progress.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.