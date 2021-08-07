WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biloxi resident has 70-year-old bike restored

A crowd of bikers packed Tri Hard Sports after their Saturday morning ride. They were all here...
A crowd of bikers packed Tri Hard Sports after their Saturday morning ride. They were all here to see the antique bike that was hidden under a cloth.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A crowd of bikers packed Tri Hard Sports after their Saturday morning ride. They were all here to see the antique bike that was hidden under a cloth.

For some, it might look like any other old bicycle, but to Sarah Voas she sees 70 years of memories. It all started when she was 10-years-old when her parents gave her the used 1948 Hawthorne. They got the bike as a payment for working in the corn fields in Iowa.

“They had made such a sacrifice to get that Christmas gift for me. So it’s always been a part of my life,” Voas said.

Sarah couldn’t part with the bike when she moved to Biloxi years ago, and it remained untouched in her garage for the past 15 years.

She eventually decided it was time to give the bike new life and called up Eddie Holmes, the president of the Gulf Coast Bicycle Club.

“I’ve restored a number of antique bikes,” Holmes said.

He took photos every step of the way, documenting the project through many hurdles, including Hurricane Zeta, the supply shortage stemming from COVID-19 and even when he was under the weather.

“I actually got sick and couldn’t do anything for a while,” Holmes said.

But after 10 months of work and many craftsman donating their time to help out, he managed to get the job done and unveiled the bike to Voas to see.

“Well, I’m very proud of it,” he said.

It felt like Christmas Day all over again for this Biloxi resident, but don’t expect to see her riding it along the street. However, she already has plans for its future.

“This would be something that came from Le Mars and would go back to Le Mars,” Voas said.

That’s the Iowa city where the Plymouth County Museum is, the soon-to-be new home of the restored bike.

And as she prepares to send her beloved bike back to her hometown, she hopes others will have as much joy as she did.

“I’m very happy it will be enjoyed for long beyond my lifetime,” Voas said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene around 9:45pm in reference to a two-vehicle crash on I-110...
Two men killed in head-on car crash on I-110 in D’Iberville
Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Attorney Kaytie Pickett, at the well, argues before the Mississippi Supreme Court, Wednesday,...
Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19
A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program

Latest News

Shot on 8-6-21
First Friday Block Party brings hundreds to downtown Biloxi
Counselors from Hattiesburg Public Schools selected a variety of sizes and styles to take to...
Hattiesburg resident collects and donates nearly 500 pairs of shoes to students
The new budgeting process has begun in Biloxi. And, if a proposed public safety request holds...
Biloxi fire, police department ask for budget increases
Morning activity turned into a Pirate Party as Pass Christian High students watched hometown...
Pirate Nation cheers on Cory McGee’s Olympic run