Sunplex expansion set to bring hundreds of new jobs to Jackson County

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar expansion is set to bring more jobs to Jackson County when it’s finished next year.

Superior Optical Lab is expanding its production and distribution center at the Sunplex Industrial Park, which is on Highway 57 between Ocean Springs and Gautier.

The $10 million expansion will grow the Superior Optical Lab by more than 31,000 square feet.

President and CEO Derek Bodart, says the $10 million expansion will grow their facility by more than 31,000 square feet.

“Depending on how much we expand past this, the growth pattern will be 100, 200, maybe 300 employees,” said said Superior Optical President and CEO Derek Bodart.

Bodart hopes the expansion will allow Superior Optical to expand their clientele and provide quicker deliveries to one of their largest clients, the Veterans Affairs.

“One of the great things about working here is when the end product is going to a veteran of the United States, that’s a fulfilling thing,” said Bodart.

The eyeglass manufacturer will be offering jobs at a variety of skill levels and even offers training for many positions.

“Some of the higher up positions that you really need to know your craft, like the head of maintenance or lab director type of position, those types of folks I’ve had to go out and seek and actually move them here,” said Bodart. “As far as the rest of the jobs, we train everything.”

For around 30 years, Superior Optical has called the Gulf Coast home, and Bodart says he is proud to help create more jobs in Jackson County.

“We’re excited about bringing jobs to the area. Not only are we hiring local people, but we’ve actually had to move people here, so that’s got to help the local economy,” he said. “It’s an exciting time for the Gautier-Ocean Springs area and I’m excited to be apart of it.”

Bodart hopes to have the expansion of Superior Optical Lab completed by early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.