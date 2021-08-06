WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

State Health Officer says Delta variant is ‘sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami’

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi is having problems with COVID outbreaks in communities across the state. And health leaders warn it’s likely only going to get worse.

“The Delta variant is sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami,” described State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Vaccinated but still get the virus? You’d be labeled a “breakthrough” case. It is happening.

“We have this engine of COVID transmission, and the fuel is unvaccinated folks,” said Dobbs. “That engine is revving in red line. And so there is going to be some collateral damage, unfortunately. Even folks that have done everything they can to protect themselves.”

The State Epidemiologist says the data shows that’s exactly what’s been happening so far.

“The vast majority of cases are occurring in unvaccinated individuals,” described Dr. Paul Byers. “And these unvaccinated individuals are serving as the source of transmission into those vulnerable populations that may not have mounted a robust immune response from the vaccine.”

Still, there’s a common thread for the majority of those folks who got the shot, still got COVID, and later died.

“The vaccine breakthrough deaths we are seeing are largely occurring in older individuals and in individuals who have underlying immunocompromising or severe underlying comorbidities.”

Dobbs and Byers referred to this pattern as spillover, saying it helps that Mississippians over 65 have the highest vaccination rates. But those just younger don’t have that same level of protection.

“It is trending toward people in the age group of 50 to 64 are going to be the highest mortality rate group in the state of Mississippi and coming weeks,” estimated Dobbs. It almost matches the 65 and older. And why is that? It’s because 50 to 64 age group is at risk significantly, but their vaccination rate is so much lower.”

Dr. Dobbs says he’s talked to officials in the state about the nursing shortage, but it’s not something that can be fixed overnight. He said,” there’s no cavalry coming,” and there’s no easy solution for staffing amid what he expects to be the worst wave to date.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new...
3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program
It’s not every day that a 15-year-old boy is diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia but, for...
One in a Million: 15-year-old George County boy diagnosed with two types of leukemia
Rose Madison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Antoine Johnson.
Suspect in road rage murder says victim threatened her with gun first

Latest News

The $10 million expansion will grow the Superior Optical Lab by more than 31,000 square feet.
Sunplex expansion set to bring hundreds of new jobs to Jackson County
Students and teachers in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District started the school year wearing...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District starts first day with masks
Pretty rare for us to get 60s in the first days of August! Feels nice again this morning but...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Businesses across the Gulf Coast are struggling to keep their doors open amidst the increasing...
Coast businesses struggle more than ever to stay open as COVID-19 rages
Superior Optical Lab is expanding its production and distribution center at the Sunplex...
Sunplex expansion set to bring hundreds of new jobs to Jackson County