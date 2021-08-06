SRHS opens new vaccination site in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As we continue to fight the COVID-19 fight, local hospitals are making ways for more people to get vaccinated.

Singing River Health System decided to make a vaccine site at its Singing River Healthplex.

The walk-in clinic is opened 9 am - 5 pm Monday - Friday.

The clinic will have the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Monday - Fridays and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines on Wednesdays.

Workers say within the first three hours, over 50 people came to get vaccinated.

Jimmy Colemann got his second Pfizer shot Friday and said that he wishes more people would follow COVID-19 protocols.

“More people need to come out here to get vaccinated, this is something that needs to be done,” said Colemann. “Things are worsening right now and because of all of these clinics providing vaccines maybe we could straighten things up around here, people need to come and get vaccinated.”

Singing River Hospital says it’s seeing its highest numbers to date... with 118 people hospitalized.

The hospital’s director of primary care, Jason Ely, said the rising COVID cases worry him because of the lack of space in hospitals.

“My initial thought was aggravation. If people had gotten vaccinated, then maybe we wouldn’t be in this predicament,” said Ely. “This new variant is very serious. If people really understood the seriousness of the condition of this disease and could see where we’re at in the hospitals--a lot of people forget that us nurses, we’re worn out and it’s tough.”

Ely explained that having a central location for Pascagoula residents will cause more participation.

“In order to take care of our own community, we need close resources. The whole purpose is to have something in your own community that can take care of you, to keep you from being admitted into a hospital,” said Ely. “Currently, the majority in our hospital did not take the vaccination.”

Ely says Singing River will have a vaccine site at the Gulfport mobile unit next Monday.

