WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene around 9:45pm in reference to a two-vehicle crash on I-110...
Two men killed in head-on car crash on I-110 in D’Iberville
Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Attorney Kaytie Pickett, at the well, argues before the Mississippi Supreme Court, Wednesday,...
Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery...
Police asking for help locating man after Long Beach armed robbery

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
Lynn Keene (left) was found dead in her basement, encased in concrete. Officers were searching...
Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate advances $1T infrastructure bill, but GOP hits brakes