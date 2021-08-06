WLOX Careers
Pirate Nation cheers on Cory McGee’s Olympic run

By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Morning activity turned into a Pirate Party as Pass Christian High students watched hometown girl Cory McGee compete in the Women’s 1,500m final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Pirate Nation let out a roar when they got their first glimpse of McGee as she showed up on the big screen set up in the Pass gym.

“The whole team was basically built because of her. She’s been an inspiration to all my kids,” said Jeff Bayer, who coaches the school’s cross country team.

When the starting gun fired, they watched in earnest as the hometown girl took off.

“I was watching it and I was kind of giving some coaching notes on the side, but she’s a professional athlete and she was doing her race,” Bayer added. “She couldn’t hear me anyway.”

As it turned out, it wasn’t the result McGee wanted, as she finished 10th and out of medal contention. She made it to the big stage after a fall during the semi-finals resulted in a successful protest.

“Of course, when she crossed the finish line and talked to us, her words were ‘not good enough.’ We said ‘Corey, you more than good enough, you’re better than good enough. You’re an Olympian.’ We know her mindset,” said Devin McGee Griffith, who spoke to her sister via Zoom call after the 1500m final.

The results didn’t stop anyone from being extremely proud of McGee.

“We all know what she was thinking, but all wanted to remind her of how far she’s gotten,” Griffith said. “She did the dang thing.”

