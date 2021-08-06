Pascagoula-Gautier School District starts first day with masks

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District had its first day of school Thursday and students were all smiles under their masks.

The district decided last week to have a mask mandate for its students and staff, and both are required to wear masks inside of buildings and on busses.

Gabriel Gomez-Ortiz is a senior at Pascagoula High School, and he said that he’s in favor of the mask mandate because it still provides a connection to his peers.

“I first heard about the Delta strain I was a little concerned, because we were having a lot of trouble last year because a lot of students had to quarantine,” said Ortiz. “This is just a precaution for the health and safety of our students. Keeping masks on helps us stay a little closer and not completely away from each other.”

The district’s superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said there wasn’t going to be any new changes for the school year. He said the district is focusing on COVID protocols.

“There’s not a whole lot new. It’s going to be very similar to last year. We’re still doing the COVID protocols to keep our students safe. I think there’s going to be more active learning in the classrooms because all of the children are here. With the masks on it helps us not to have to quarantine as many students. I think there’s a great enthusiasm about being back in school for our communities,” said Rodolfich.

The school’s principal Caterria Peyton said it’s important for students to wear masks to avoid missing class so they can keep up with the curriculum. She also said that the district is pushing for higher grades.

“One of our slogans this year, is that it’s a great day to be an A,” said Peyton. “We’re striving toward being an A schooling district. If this is the protocol that we need to follow keep our students safe and continue to learn, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

Peyton said that the district will evaluate the mask mandate at each school board meeting.

