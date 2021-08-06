A nice start to a warm day. Possibly slightly muggier.

Friday will be off to a nice start with not much change from yesterday’s lower humidity. Temperatures will start off ranging from the lower 70s to the mid 60s. By this afternoon, high temperatures should reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Due to wind from the Gulf of Mexico by this afternoon, there could be a slight increase in humidity but it doesn’t look too bad. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out but the rain chances are pretty low so many of us may stay rain-free the entire day and even those that do get a brief shower there will also be many rain-free hours too. Tonight should be mild with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The weekend brings a very typical summertime pattern with warm and muggy conditions and a chance for pop-up thunderstorms with many rain-free hours too. In the tropics, there is a high chance that at least one depression or storm will form in the Atlantic by Sunday or next week. Any Atlantic tropical disturbances are currently not considered a U.S. mainland threat because they’re simply too far away for now but we’ll be watching in case of any changes. There are currently zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region expected for the next five days.