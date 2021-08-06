WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport Seabee Base adds additional COVID protections

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Navy Change of Command ceremony to welcome Captain Jeffrey Deviney as commander of Naval Construction Group TWO on Thursday was shrouded in COVID protection protocols.

Everyone wore a mask and temperatures were taken before entering the theater that was mostly empty to allow for social distancing.

After the ceremony, Captain Deviney reflected on how the Delta variant of COVID has changed their world again.

“I think we all thought we were all out of the woods with COVID and now it’s back with a vengeance,” said Deviney. “And, we need to make sure we maintain the proper force health protection and ensure that our troops and their families and the surrounding communities are safe and able to accomplish their mission.”

Those protection protocols have come from the Department of Defense and the Navy.

“Last week we were ordered to put masks on by the Secretary of Defense,” said Capt. Jeff Powell, commander of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Center Gulfport. “This week, we were ordered back to HPCON Charlie because of the rise in cases, both in the local area and on base.”

HPCON Charlie is a more stringent Health Protection Condition level than the base has followed since April when the base was allowed to relax its rules.

The Seabee base in Gulfport is one of 12 bases in the Southeast to increase protections this week.

The biggest change for increased protection affects those service members who are unvaccinated.

“If you are not immunized, and now that we are back on HPCOM Charlie, you are now restricted from non-essential shopping,” said Powell. “You can not go out to eat, you can’t dine in restaurants, you can’t go to gyms, you can’t go to barber shops but you can do all those things that are on base.”

Powell said about half of the people on base are immunized and that number has increased slightly as the Delta variant spreads.

“Inherent in the Navy’s rules, there are incentives to be vaccinated,” said Powell. “We encourage everybody to do that. They work and it’s the only way we’re going to get through this.”

Deviney said more vaccinations need to be the rule across all of his commands.

“I think that’s job one because unless you do that, you won’t be able to actually launch troops and build things,” said Deviney.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old man who died last month in Ocean Springs may have been the victim of a hit and run.
Police search for clues to man’s death in Ocean Springs neighborhood
Popp's Ferry Road
Crash on Popp’s Ferry Road blocks traffic near North Bay Elementary School
Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new...
3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.
Pass Christian native Cory McGee advances to final despite stumble in semifinal

Latest News

For the first day of classes at Long Beach High School, students got geared up, masked up, and...
Long Beach students geared up and masked up on first day back
Flags fly at half-staff at Picayune Memorial High on the first day of school, a somber reminder...
Picayune schools open with mask mandate and commitment to stay safe
On the first day of school for the new year, flags fly at half-staff at Picayune Memorial High,...
Picayune schools open with mask mandate and commitment to stay safe
The pomp and circumstance that is part of the Navy Change of Command ceremony to welcome...
Seabee base adds additional COVID protections