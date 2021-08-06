WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Grandmother shot while picking up grandkids from school

A man is wanted for shooting a woman in her vehicle while waiting to pick up her kids from...
A man is wanted for shooting a woman in her vehicle while waiting to pick up her kids from school in Houma.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a woman was shot while picking up her grandkids from school in Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, a 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandkid(s) from the St. Francis de Sales school in the 600 block of Grinage St. when she was approached by a man who shot her in the lower torso before running away.

Police say the woman was sitting in her vehicle when the man opened the door and attempted to take some of her things.

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Chief Dana Coleman says she was in stable condition and transported to a second hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the suspect is unkonwn at this time. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A surveillance video captured the suspect running away from the scene with a weapon in hand.

One person is in custody, but Chief Coleman says it is unknown if they are linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new...
3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program
It’s not every day that a 15-year-old boy is diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia but, for...
One in a Million: 15-year-old George County boy diagnosed with two types of leukemia
Rose Madison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Antoine Johnson.
Suspect in road rage murder says victim threatened her with gun first

Latest News

The effort to restore passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast by January 2022 took a step...
Effort to restore Amtrak rail service moves forward as board denies motion to dismiss
State Troopers are at the scene of a commercial vehicle wreck.
Commercial vehicle wreck blocks I-59 SB lane in Pearl River County
Students walk down the hallway at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in...
Miss. State Medical Association calls for all districts to require masks
Attorney Kaytie Pickett, at the well, argues before the Mississippi Supreme Court, Wednesday,...
Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19