WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new...
3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program
It’s not every day that a 15-year-old boy is diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia but, for...
One in a Million: 15-year-old George County boy diagnosed with two types of leukemia
Rose Madison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Antoine Johnson.
Suspect in road rage murder says victim threatened her with gun first

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) displays a metal spike on the Senate floor while speaking about his...
Controversial nominee nearing role to oversee federal lands
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New...
Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA