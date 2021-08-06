Countdown To Kickoff: D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We want revenge for sure. We’re hungry,” D’Iberville senior offensive lineman Robert Cook said. “We got a state championship in our hearts, we’re just looking to get it.”

That’s the goal in year three of the Larry Dolan era at D’Iberville, a program synonymous with success, with a playoff appearance in each of his first two seasons.

“We don’t like losing, we’ve never been a fan of losing,” senior defensive lineman Tony Taylor said. “We want to keep winning. Right now we’re just focusing day-by-day and hopefully get to state.”

Replacing the 6A Mr. Football winner in Justin Walley is no easy task. But with over 30 seniors coming back for one last ride with the Warriors, Dolan likes how deep his offense is - with four returning starters on the offensive line, and more than a handful of ball-carriers.

“We feel like we’re two-deep at all our running back positions,” he said. “We’ve got some bodies there, and we know we have to try and run the football. Hopefully with the experience we have there, and the depth, we’ll be able to do that.”

Over half of last year’s starting defense will be back in 2021, and it’s a unit that prides itself on doing what they call, ‘lock the gate.’

“When they come down here, let them in, beat them down, and don’t let them out,” Taylor said.

Getting back to the promised land is a year-round job, and these Warriors know that.

“If they missed a workout, this group was very good about getting together and going to work out or making up the workout,” Dolan said. “They love the weight room, they love getting in there. Coach Ladner and all the other coaches do a great job with them.”

Whatever it takes for their shot at redemption.

“We’ve worked harder this year than we ever have. We want it so bad,” Cook said. “We want to get revenge. The past two years have been cut short, we just want revenge.”

