Commercial vehicle wreck blocks I-59 SB lane in Pearl River County

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-59 has the left SB lane blocked past MS-53.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that a commercial vehicle had a wreck around the 26 mile-marker on I-59 South. They reported that the driver escaped unharmed.

The accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi Commerical Transportation Enforcement.

MDOT reported that the lane closure will last approximately three hours.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

I-59 South, Pearl River County, 26 mile-marker. State Troopers are at the scene of a commercial vehicle wreck. The driver escaped unharmed. @MDEQ & MS Commercial Transportation Enforcement are assisting in the investigation. The left lane will be closed for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/5iCEM0dUpA — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) August 6, 2021

