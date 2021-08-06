WLOX Careers
Commercial vehicle wreck blocks I-59 SB lane in Pearl River County

State Troopers are at the scene of a commercial vehicle wreck.
State Troopers are at the scene of a commercial vehicle wreck.(MHP Biloxi)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-59 has the left SB lane blocked past MS-53.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that a commercial vehicle had a wreck around the 26 mile-marker on I-59 South. They reported that the driver escaped unharmed.

The accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi Commerical Transportation Enforcement.

MDOT reported that the lane closure will last approximately three hours.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

