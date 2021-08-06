Coast businesses struggle more than ever to stay open as COVID-19 rages

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses across the Gulf Coast are struggling to keep their doors open amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the already-dwindling number of employees, the delay in getting products, and more.

In Pascagoula, Tay’s Barbecue is one of several restaurants in South Mississippi that barely has enough employees to keep open. The barbecue joint has managed to stay open throughout most of the pandemic but they are working harder than ever with less employees now.

”We would love to have about 20 percent more staff than we currently have, which would be just four or five employees,” said owner Ramsay Taylor. “We’re just not receiving any applications. No one is coming in to apply.”

It’s the same story at other restaurants and food service businesses across the Coast. Jack’s by the Tracks is now limiting the hours and days they are open due to the staffing shortage. The owner of the popular fusion restaurant in downtown Pascagoula told WLOX, “Quality workers are at a premium right now and I don’t see this changing in the immediate future.”

Hoping to protect the community and keep his staff available, Ramsay Taylor is now incentivizing employees to get vaccinated.

”We’re offering all of our employees a monetary value bonus if they get vaccinated,” he said.

It’s something several businesses are doing in South Mississippi in an effort to keep employees safe and their businesses running smoothly.

Taylor said he hopes it will further mitigate the chances that his business would ever have to close or alter store hours.

Despite the number of businesses struggling with an employee shortage, Gov. Tate Reeve said earlier this week that the number of unemployed workers has gone down.

Earlier in the fight against COVID-19, Mississippi had just over 230,000 unemployment claims. That number is now approximately 20,000, said Reeves’ office in the statement.

