WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Coast businesses struggle more than ever to stay open as COVID-19 rages

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses across the Gulf Coast are struggling to keep their doors open amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the already-dwindling number of employees, the delay in getting products, and more.

In Pascagoula, Tay’s Barbecue is one of several restaurants in South Mississippi that barely has enough employees to keep open. The barbecue joint has managed to stay open throughout most of the pandemic but they are working harder than ever with less employees now.

”We would love to have about 20 percent more staff than we currently have, which would be just four or five employees,” said owner Ramsay Taylor. “We’re just not receiving any applications. No one is coming in to apply.”

It’s the same story at other restaurants and food service businesses across the Coast. Jack’s by the Tracks is now limiting the hours and days they are open due to the staffing shortage. The owner of the popular fusion restaurant in downtown Pascagoula told WLOX, “Quality workers are at a premium right now and I don’t see this changing in the immediate future.”

Hoping to protect the community and keep his staff available, Ramsay Taylor is now incentivizing employees to get vaccinated.

”We’re offering all of our employees a monetary value bonus if they get vaccinated,” he said.

It’s something several businesses are doing in South Mississippi in an effort to keep employees safe and their businesses running smoothly.

Taylor said he hopes it will further mitigate the chances that his business would ever have to close or alter store hours.

Despite the number of businesses struggling with an employee shortage, Gov. Tate Reeve said earlier this week that the number of unemployed workers has gone down.

Earlier in the fight against COVID-19, Mississippi had just over 230,000 unemployment claims. That number is now approximately 20,000, said Reeves’ office in the statement.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new...
3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
It’s not every day that a 15-year-old boy is diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia but, for...
One in a Million: 15-year-old George County boy diagnosed with two types of leukemia
Rose Madison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Antoine Johnson.
Suspect in road rage murder says victim threatened her with gun first
A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program

Latest News

A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program
More women truckers get behind the wheel during driver shortage
More women truckers get behind the wheel during driver shortage
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
Officials hope Ground Zero Blues Club brings growth to Biloxi as it did for Clarksdale
Officials hope Ground Zero Blues Club brings growth to Biloxi as it did for Clarksdale