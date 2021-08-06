Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order implementing COVID-19 safeguards in all courts in the state.

The emergency order gives individual judges discretion to adopt safety measures.

Judges have the discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Sept. 10.

The order calls for the use of teleconferencing, videoconferencing, and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts.

The order allows felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings, and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

“If not otherwise prohibited, all courts are urged to limit in-person, courtroom contact as much as possible by utilizing available technologies, including electronic filing, teleconferencing, and video conferencing,” Chief Justice Randolph said.

“Any in-person proceedings shall be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, members of the press, and other necessary persons, as determined by the trial judge.”

Chief Justice Randolph said that all courts have a constitutional and statutory responsibility to remain open.

The order sets out a list of more than a dozen kinds of proceedings that must be conducted in person if remote technology is unavailable or not feasible.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.