Biloxi fire, police department ask for budget increases

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nick Geiser is only a couple of days into his job as Biloxi’s new fire chief. And while there are office pictures to be hung, there are also department budgets to handle.

It’s a hard task right out of the gate.

“I’m just trying to take those steps to learn what I need to do, learn what our people need, learn what our citizens need and deliver that in the best manner possible,” Geiser said.

The budgets for the fire and police departments were first in line for review by the mayor and city council this week. The fire department is asking for an increase of $1.15 million to get three new fire trucks.

“It’s a critical time for us to really display what we need, what we can do what will make our jobs easier,” Geiser said.

And he added that new high-tech, compact trucks that include chemical exposure protections for firefighters also will help make the city safer.

“Many people talk about raises, but equipment also plays a huge factor into what they guys see,” he said. “It’s that backup that our city council and mayor can give us.”

Just like Geiser, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller is always looking for more personnel. Miller wants an additional 16 officers to push the total number to 145.

That increase, with a request of 23 more patrol units to help replace an aging fleet, pushes the budget request up $1.7 million to about $20 million.

“I feel very comfortable with what we’ve asked for, and I feel very comfortable with the discussions with the mayor and city council,” Miller said.

He added that this is the largest increase request in a while, but not beyond reason.

“At one time, the budget was actually larger than that, so this is not anything that is way out there, way out in space,” Miller said.

And he added that whatever is requested is for public safety.

“There’s a bigger chance to prevent crime before it takes place,” he said. “Regardless of what some people think, we know having officers visible and on the road, make people safe.”

Other department reviews are scheduled throughout August.

The new fiscal year for Biloxi begins Oct. 1, and the budget must be adopted no later than Sept. 15.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.