WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Amazon said Friday that its call for a nationwide mask mandate for its warehouse workers was in response to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the U.S., and guidance from public health authorities and its own medical experts. Amazon has been requiring only warehouse workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks.

Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said last week that rising coronavirus infections linked to the delta variant are pushing the company to get more workers vaccinated. It’s also working with local authorities on safety measures.

So far, Seattle-based Amazon has not required its employees to be vaccinated. But Disney and Walmart announced vaccine mandates for white-collar workers, and Microsoft, Google and Facebook said they will require proof of vaccination for employees and visitors to their U.S. offices.

Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated by November, becoming one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so amid surging cases of the virus.

—-

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene around 9:45pm in reference to a two-vehicle crash on I-110...
Two men killed in head-on car crash on I-110 in D’Iberville
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a reported armed robbery...
Police asking for help locating man after Long Beach armed robbery
Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
A critically acclaimed Biloxi chef was named the nation’s new King of Seafood in New Orleans...
Biloxi chef crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off
Dobbs: People are ‘absolutely’ going to die because they don’t have access to care

Latest News

FILE - In this May 26, 2012, file photo, Festival Emperor, Robert Ringwald, of the Fulton...
Bob Ringwald, jazz ambassador and actor’s father, dies at 80
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Bobby Bowden memories: Classy coach, gracious in victory
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Late nights, early mornings await Senate on infrastructure
FILE - This June 1, 2018 file photo shows actress Julie Bowen at the Inspiration Awards...
‘Modern Family’ medicine: Julie Bowen, sister help injured woman
Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state...
Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign