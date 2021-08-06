WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Allyson Felix of the US wins record 10th track medal

Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.(Matthias Schrader | AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Miller-Uibo defended her 400-meter title in a time of 48.36 seconds.

Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history. She came into the Tokyo Games even with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind Miller-Uibo.

It was a far less dramatic finish than in 2016 when Miller-Uibo dived at the finish line to edge out Felix for the gold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new...
3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program
It’s not every day that a 15-year-old boy is diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia but, for...
One in a Million: 15-year-old George County boy diagnosed with two types of leukemia
Rose Madison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Antoine Johnson.
Suspect in road rage murder says victim threatened her with gun first

Latest News

A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on camera: Man appears to spray something on dogs in their own yard
Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate at 5.4%
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle