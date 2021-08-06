WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 477 new cases and 3 new deaths reported Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths in the state Friday over a 24-hour period. The number of new cases were reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

The six southern counties reported 477 new cases on Friday. Those were reported in Harrison County (209), Jackson County (127), Pearl River County (57), Stone County (31), George County (30), and Hancock County (23).

In the six southern counties of the state, new deaths were reported in George County (1), Jackson County (1) and Pearl River County (1). All three deaths occurred between July 29 and Aug. 5.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George292452619
Hancock4536887014
Harrison21,87633650172
Jackson16,31025824536
Pearl River550915619940
Stone2457388514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 5 at 3pm, there have been a total of 358,149 cases and 7,621 deaths reported.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties.

READ MORE: ‘A horrific situation’: High number of COVID-19 cases straining hospitals in South Mississippi

Hospitalizations

In the last two weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 4, there were 1,154 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 299 were in the ICU and 150 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of Aug. 2, 2021, there are 320,771 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
.(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 34 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Weekly Overall Totals of Vaccinations Administered in Mississippi
Weekly Overall Totals of Vaccinations Administered in Mississippi(MSDH)

Testing

As of Aug. 1, 2201, more than 3 million COVID-19 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new...
3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give...
Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program
It’s not every day that a 15-year-old boy is diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia but, for...
One in a Million: 15-year-old George County boy diagnosed with two types of leukemia
Rose Madison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Antoine Johnson.
Suspect in road rage murder says victim threatened her with gun first

Latest News

In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
Students and teachers in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District started the school year wearing...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District starts first day with masks
State Health Officer says Delta variant is “sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami”
State Health Officer says Delta variant is ‘sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami’
A sailor checks Rear Admiral Christopher Asselta's temperature on Thursday before the Change of...
Gulfport Seabee Base adds additional COVID protections