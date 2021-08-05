USM to require masks for all students on campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at University of Southern Mississippi will be returning to classes this fall wearing masks.

The university announced that decision late Wednesday, saying it would go into effect on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at all of its campuses.

Southern Miss is currently at a level blue, meaning that health advisories and select safety protocols are being implemented.

The decision comes as the number of COVID cases in Mississippi continues to rise. According to USM’s COVID Resource page, face coverings must be worn universally indoors for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, unless an individual is in an isolated space. This requirement will continue to be reevaluated as public health guidance evolves throughout the surge associated with the Delta Variant.

In addition to requiring masks, USM is urging all students and staff to get vaccinated and offering the shots on campus for those in need of one.

Face coverings are also strongly recommended in any other setting in which people are in close contact. Events should be scheduled in large spaces or outdoors when possible.

These updated protocols will continue to be reevaluated, pending future public health guidance, said USM.

Southern Miss is also offering an incentive program for students who show proof that they have been vaccinated. The university will select five winners at random each week through Oct. 15. Those winners can win a variety of prizes, including a free semester of tuition.

USM’s first day of full term classes is Aug. 23, 2021.

