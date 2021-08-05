WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

USM to require masks for all students on campus

Students at University of Southern Mississippi will be returning to classes this fall wearing...
Students at University of Southern Mississippi will be returning to classes this fall wearing masks.(Photo source: Southern Miss)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at University of Southern Mississippi will be returning to classes this fall wearing masks.

The university announced that decision late Wednesday, saying it would go into effect on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at all of its campuses.

Southern Miss is currently at a level blue, meaning that health advisories and select safety protocols are being implemented.

The decision comes as the number of COVID cases in Mississippi continues to rise. According to USM’s COVID Resource page, face coverings must be worn universally indoors for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, unless an individual is in an isolated space. This requirement will continue to be reevaluated as public health guidance evolves throughout the surge associated with the Delta Variant.

In addition to requiring masks, USM is urging all students and staff to get vaccinated and offering the shots on campus for those in need of one.

Face coverings are also strongly recommended in any other setting in which people are in close contact. Events should be scheduled in large spaces or outdoors when possible.

These updated protocols will continue to be reevaluated, pending future public health guidance, said USM.

Southern Miss is also offering an incentive program for students who show proof that they have been vaccinated. The university will select five winners at random each week through Oct. 15. Those winners can win a variety of prizes, including a free semester of tuition.

USM’s first day of full term classes is Aug. 23, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old man who died last month in Ocean Springs may have been the victim of a hit and run.
Police search for clues to man’s death in Ocean Springs neighborhood
Popp's Ferry Road
Crash on Popp’s Ferry Road blocks traffic near North Bay Elementary School
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.
Pass Christian native Cory McGee advances to final despite stumble in semifinal
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
As of Aug. 2, there were 1,035 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
2,821 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Hospitals across South Mississippi have been overflowing with patients this week as the number...
Emergency rooms full across the Coast as COVID cases surge
The mask mandate for Pascagoula-Gautier School District will require everyone, including...
Students in Pascagoula, Gautier head back to school with masks on
Pleasantly cool morning. Hot & dry day ahead.
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
The mask mandate for Pascagoula-Gautier School District will require everyone, including...
Students in Pascagoula, Gautier head back to school with masks on