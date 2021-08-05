Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County

WLOX Careers
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the northeastern portion of Oktibbeha County on Wednesday.

Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt confirmed the deaths but has not released their identities.

Oktibbeha County EMA told WCBI News that the plane went down near Camps Airport Road, just off Highway 45 Alternate.

The plane is believed to be a civilian aircraft.

Oktibbeha County deputies are on the scene, along with emergency management. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

