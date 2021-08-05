WLOX Careers
Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.
By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.

The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats, who left Texas for Washington on July 12, were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May.

“I will continue to call special session after special session,” Abbott said.

The cross-country exodus marked the second time that Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, which they say would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like the effort in May, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

