Suspect in road rage murder says victim threatened her with gun first

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The woman charged with murder last month in what police say was a road rage shooting says that she was threatened first.

Rose Madison appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Madison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Antoine Johnson.

Antoine Johnson - an aspiring rapper known by the stage name Noochii_B - died after being shot July 8 in Gulfport during what police say was a shooting fueled by road rage. (GoFundMe)

Madison shot Johnson on July 8 after an argument began near Three Rivers Road and Airport Road, said Gulfport Police. After the argument, Madison allegedly followed Johnson and shot him multiple times.

In court Wednesday, Madison said Johnson threatened her with a gun first before driving away. She said she followed him and called police to give them the vehicle’s license plate number.

According to police, dispatch told her to stop pursuing the man but she kept going.

The chase came to an end at the intersection of 41st Street and Searle Avenue, where investigators said Madison pulled out her own gun and shot into the back of Johnson’s car.

Madison told the court Johnson then got out of the car but reached back inside for what thought was his gun. Police said Madison then opened fire again, shooting Johnson several times in the back.

An officer also testified that a gun was found underneath Johnson when they arrived.

After the preliminary hearing, Madison’s bond was reduced from $1 million to $200,000.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.