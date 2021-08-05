WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Singing River Health System opens new walk-in vaccination centers in South Mississippi

Singing River Health System is opening two walk-in vaccination centers in South Mississippi as...
Singing River Health System is opening two walk-in vaccination centers in South Mississippi as COVID-19 continues to surge the state.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is opening two walk-in vaccination centers in South Mississippi as COVID-19 continues to surge the state.

Here is a list of the two new walk-in vaccination locations in South Mississippi:

Singing River Healthplex in Pascagoula

Friday, August 5th at 8:00am- 5pm.

Regular hours: Monday - Friday from 8:00am -5:00pm. No appointment needed.

Address: 3101 Denny Ave, Pascagoula, MS 39581

Singing River’s Mobile Care Unit

The mobile care unit will be in the parking lot of Singing River Gulfport Hospital starting on Monday, August 9th, 2021.

As of right now, hours will be Monday – Friday 9:00am-1:00pm. No appointment needed.

Address: 15200 Community Rd. Gulfport, MS 39503

Along with the new walk -in locations, Singing River Health has several locations where South Mississippians can get vaccinated.

Listed below are other Singing River vaccination events as well:

Friday, Aug. 6 Gulfport Premium Outlet Mall, 11am – 2pm

Saturday, Aug. 7 Coast Transit Biloxi, 9am-noon

Monday, Aug. 9 DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi 10-11am

Tuesday, Aug. 10 D’Iberville Community Center 10:00 – 1:00

Thursday, Aug. 12 Foster’s Heating and Air, Gautier 7:00 – 8:00 am

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old man who died last month in Ocean Springs may have been the victim of a hit and run.
Police search for clues to man’s death in Ocean Springs neighborhood
Popp's Ferry Road
Crash on Popp’s Ferry Road blocks traffic near North Bay Elementary School
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.
Pass Christian native Cory McGee advances to final despite stumble in semifinal
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new...
3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

Flags fly at half-staff at Picayune Memorial High on the first day of school, a somber reminder...
Picayune schools open with mask mandate and commitment to stay safe
Memorial Hospital Cardiologist Doctor Antoine Rizk answers questions about whether people with...
COVID-19 UPDATE: Dr. Antoine Rizk
Executive Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Doctor Suzi Brown joins us to discuss...
MGCCC plans for the fall semester
Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19