Singing River Health System opens new walk-in vaccination centers in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is opening two walk-in vaccination centers in South Mississippi as COVID-19 continues to surge the state.

Here is a list of the two new walk-in vaccination locations in South Mississippi:

Singing River Healthplex in Pascagoula

Friday, August 5th at 8:00am- 5pm.

Regular hours: Monday - Friday from 8:00am -5:00pm. No appointment needed.

Address: 3101 Denny Ave, Pascagoula, MS 39581

Singing River’s Mobile Care Unit

The mobile care unit will be in the parking lot of Singing River Gulfport Hospital starting on Monday, August 9th, 2021.

As of right now, hours will be Monday – Friday 9:00am-1:00pm. No appointment needed.

Address: 15200 Community Rd. Gulfport, MS 39503

Along with the new walk -in locations, Singing River Health has several locations where South Mississippians can get vaccinated.

Listed below are other Singing River vaccination events as well:

Friday, Aug. 6 Gulfport Premium Outlet Mall, 11am – 2pm

Saturday, Aug. 7 Coast Transit Biloxi, 9am-noon

Monday, Aug. 9 DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi 10-11am

Tuesday, Aug. 10 D’Iberville Community Center 10:00 – 1:00

Thursday, Aug. 12 Foster’s Heating and Air, Gautier 7:00 – 8:00 am

