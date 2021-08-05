Pleasantly cool morning. Hot & dry day ahead.

After a nice start to the day, expect mostly sunny skies today with slightly lower humidity. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index may only be as hot as the mid to upper 90s which is pretty nice for early August! An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t completely be ruled out but most of us will stay rain-free all day. It will become more humid again by tomorrow. And we’ll see a better chance for hit-or-miss tomorrow and Saturday. In the tropics, there are currently zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. However, it is possible for up to two depressions or storms to form by this weekend or next week out in the Atlantic.