WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pleasantly cool morning. Hot & dry day ahead.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a nice start to the day, expect mostly sunny skies today with slightly lower humidity. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index may only be as hot as the mid to upper 90s which is pretty nice for early August! An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t completely be ruled out but most of us will stay rain-free all day. It will become more humid again by tomorrow. And we’ll see a better chance for hit-or-miss tomorrow and Saturday. In the tropics, there are currently zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. However, it is possible for up to two depressions or storms to form by this weekend or next week out in the Atlantic.

Most Read

A 40-year-old man who died last month in Ocean Springs may have been the victim of a hit and run.
Police search for clues to man’s death in Ocean Springs neighborhood
Popp's Ferry Road
Crash on Popp’s Ferry Road blocks traffic near North Bay Elementary School
Pass Christian native, Cory McGee, advances to final despite stumble in semifinal.
Pass Christian native Cory McGee advances to final despite stumble in semifinal
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
As of Aug. 2, there were 1,035 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
2,821 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Pleasantly cool morning. Hot & dry day ahead.
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pleasant start Thursday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Lower humidity
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast