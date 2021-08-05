WLOX Careers
Picayune mourning deaths of high school teacher, 16-year-old student with COVID-19

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school,...
Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school, flags flew at half staff in honor of teacher Megean Millis and student Jenna Jeansonne.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune community is mourning the shocking loss of two young lives to COVID-19.

Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19 and damaging aftereffects of the virus to her heart and lungs. Millis was a biology teacher at her alma mater, Picayune Memorial High School.

During her high school years, she was a member of the Pride of the Tide Dance Team and was able to later serve as a coach for the girls on the team.

The Pride of the Tide family lost a precious soul yesterday! Please keep Megean Haleigh Millis family in your thoughts...

Posted by Pride of the Tide Dance Team on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Thursday, as students arrived at Picayune Memorial High School for the first day of school, flags flew at half staff in honor of Millis and student Jenna Lyn Jeansonne.

Jeansonne, 16, of Carriere passed away Sunday, July 25 from COVID-19 related issues. According to her obituary, Jeansonne “loved hanging out at P.J.’s with her friends. She loved her many animals and spending time with her nephew.”

She was was laid to rest by family and friends on July 28.

Private Graveside Funeral Services for Jenna Lyn Jeansonne, age 16, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, July 25,...

Posted by McDonald Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Thursday, July 29, 2021

