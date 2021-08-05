Mississippi to offer $1,000 to African American salons as part of ‘Shots at the Shop’ program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is looking to recruit hairstylists to host vaccination events.

During the MSDH COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, health officials discussed ways of encouraging individuals to get vaccinated. A new plan was announced to encourage Black-owned barbershops and hair salons, to give customers information on COVID vaccines.

“We do have a new effort called ‘Shots at the Shop’ and it’s underway to train African-American barbers and stylists to help relay correct vaccination information to their customers, friends, and communities,” said MSDH Sr. Deputy and Director of the Office of Health Protection Jim Craig. “The shops are encouraged to hold vaccine events in or near their shops.”

‘Shots at the Shop’ is a national effort created in part by the University of Maryland’s Center for Health Equity, Black Coalition Against COVID, National Association of County and City Health Officials, and the beauty and personal care brand SheaMoisture.

The goal was to recruit 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and hair salons nationwide to promote informed decision-making to increase COVID-19 vaccinations. The other goal was to also train Black hairstylists and barbers to dispel myths and disinformation about COVID-19.

Craig said the program is paying $1,000 to salons and shops that complete training sections and host an event. It is scheduled to begin on August 16th, and it’s open to up to 500 shops in Mississippi.

More information on this event will be provided at a later date.

