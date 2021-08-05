MGCCC releases fall plans, requires masks to be worn on all campuses

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - A new semester will soon begin at Missississippi Gulf Coast Community College, but many COVID-19 safety measures will already be in effect.

On July 30, MGCCC announced that masks will be required in all indoor spaces and in outside spaces with large crowds effective Aug. 2. This includes all students, employees and guests at all MGCCC campuses and centers.

“We made numerous adjustments to classrooms and spaces last year that would allow for social distancing, and we’ll continue to do that this year,” read a statement from MGCCC.

The school also outfitted 151 classrooms with HyFlex technology, which will allow for synchronous, remote learning if needed. They also purchased laptops and student kits for student use.

They are currently working on a vaccine incentive plan for all students and employees that will go into effect this fall. Such plans may include offering a $25 gift card to students that get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a $50 gift card for those who get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We take the health and safety of our students, employees and guests very seriously,” read a statement from MGCCC.

The fall semester starts on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.