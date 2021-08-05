WLOX Careers
Memorial hosts vaccination events in Gulfport, Long Beach

People are asked to schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is hosting vaccination events starting today.

All events are open to community members and students ages 12 years and older. Anyone 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

People are asked to schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 from 8 am - 4:30 pm. The event locations and times are listed below. Masks are also required in the buildings.

  • Thursday, August 5

Knight Nonprofit Center – Magnolia Medical Foundation - 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport

1 pm – 5 pm

  • Saturday, August 7

Gulfport High School – Bert Jenkins Gym - 100 Perry Street, Gulfport

9 am – 12 pm

  • Wednesday, August 11

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church - 720 Beach Boulevard E, Long Beach

9 am – 12 pm

