Long Beach students geared up and masked up on first day back

By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first day of classes at Long Beach High School, students got geared up, masked up and in some cases fueled up for another semester.

Thanks to the COVID Delta variant, it’s a mask mandate beginning that’s become all too familiar to everyone involved, including new high school principal Justin Sutton.

“Kids are amazingly resilient,” Sutton said. “You look at how much the rite of passage for kids has changed in the last 18 months, and they’re just resilient, and I think it goes to the thing of if we find ways to be successful, they can overcome things that may not be their favorite but they realize it’s a greater good serving.”

It’s also the first day for new superintendent Talia Lock, who used to be principal at the high school. As she moved up, Sutton moved in at the high school.

“Your job in education is putting kids in the best place for them to be successful. You want to keep them safe, you want them to learn,” Sutton added. “It’s a big transition. You go from childhood into adulthood while you’re in high school.”

These days that transition is ramped up by COVID-19. On day one and during the school year, Sutton and his staff hope to have these Bearcats walking in the right direction.

“The students I’ve been able to meet, the parents I’ve met, the community members, the teachers here all are absolutely top-notch. A-rated,” he said. “They’re phenomenal.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

